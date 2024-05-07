Top 5 Tips To Avoid Vehicle Accidents 

Injuries from car accidents can take months, and sometimes even years to recover from. However, with a little extra care and attention, you can reduce the chances of being involved in a crash. Here are some tips and safety precautions that can keep you safe on the road:

Never Drive Drunk

A significant number of car accidents happen because the driver is too drunk to handle the wheel. Not only is driving when drunk illegal, but can also prove fatal for you and your passengers.

Alcohol impairs balance, perception, and judgment. Moreover, it also slows down your reaction time which can easily cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Hence, even if you’ve had just a little to drink, do not drive. Instead, call a cab to reach your destination safely.

Avoid Driving When Tired

Surprisingly, a lot of car drivers get into an accident because they fall asleep behind the wheel. Hence, driving when drowsy or sleepy can be dangerous. A lot of times we convince ourselves that we’re not too tired to drive, but no one knows the exact moment when fatigue will take over.

You can lose control of your vehicle even if you fall asleep for less than a second. This can make it much easier for the other party’s compensation lawyers to file a lawsuit against you. In such situations, it’s better to let someone drive or resume the trip after you’ve rested.

Obey the Speed Limit

Even if one considers them an inconvenience, speed limits can help protect drivers and pedestrians against accidents. Even by exceeding your speed above the speed limit by 10 km/hr, you’re increasing the time it takes for your vehicle to come to a stop.

A higher speed is also more likely to cause a heavier collision and serious injuries to both you and the other driver. Moreover, in case you get into an accident, your lawyer won’t be able to claim compensation since you’d be at fault for overspeeding. Therefore, make sure to obey the speed limit.

Keep Your Vehicle Well-Maintained

One of the most effective methods of preventing accidents is to ensure your vehicle is well-maintained. Before making any trips, make sure to check your tire pressure and fluid level. A lot of times vehicle accidents occur because one of the drivers was stalling.

Other than this, skipping regular maintenance of your car increases the possibility of failure of essential components. Vehicles that are not maintained properly are more likely to experience brake failure and steering problems that can result in an accident. So make sure you take your vehicle’s maintenance seriously.

Follow At a Safe Distance

Lastly, make sure there’s enough space between you and your nearest driver while driving. This makes it easier to stop your vehicle in case you need to stop suddenly. To maintain a proper driving distance, use the two second rule. Moreover, when you stop at an intersection, leave enough space on the road to pull out and pass without having to reverse your vehicle.