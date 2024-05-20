How to Get Your Home Electrical System Ready for Summer?

We wouldn’t want to go on a hike without water, right? Well, our homes feel the same way. They need to be hydrated, too, but not with water, with electricity! When it gets hot outside, our electrical systems work extra hard to keep things cool inside.

Summer is awesome, right? Swimming, concerts, all the good stuff! But here’s the not-so-fun part: high electric bills. They can sneak up on you if you don’t do some prep work before summer hits. Luckily, there are easy things you can do to keep those bills under control and your home safe.

Just follow this checklist, and you’ll be good to go!

5 Ways to Get Ready for Your Electrical System

Making a checklist for summer prep is super important because it helps you stay organized and ensures you get everything crucial. With a checklist, you can break down all the tasks you need to do into manageable steps, making the whole process much easier and less overwhelming.

Before you focus on cooling things down for summer, it’s essential to check your water heater. Even though you might not need hot water during the warmer months, it’s still crucial to ensure your water heater works well before you pause it until next winter.

So, consider getting any water heater repair done to keep it in good condition for when you’ll need it again.

Here are five easy ways to do just that:

Ceiling Fans Repairing

Ceiling fans are important in circulating the air and helping us stay cool indoors. But if they’re not working properly, they might not be doing their job effectively. Take a few moments to give them some attention. Tighten any loose screws, dust off those blades, and make sure they’re running smoothly.

Generator

You might only think about them once the power goes out, but they can be a real lifesaver, especially during summer storms. Take a quick look at your generator and ensure it’s ready to kick into action if needed. Give it a test run, check the fuel levels, and keep it easily accessible—just in case.

Air Conditioner

Yes, ac installation is a true summer essential. But if you have an old AC it needs your attention too. Clean or replace the filters, check for any leaks or strange noises, and consider scheduling a tune-up if it’s been a while. A well-maintained air conditioner will keep you cool and save you from sweating in the heat.

Smart Thermostat

These little devices are like magic, keeping our homes at the perfect temperature year-round. But they need to be set up correctly to work their magic. Dust off your smart thermostat and ensure it’s programmed to keep you cool when you’re home and conserve energy when you’re away.

Outdoor Lighting Check

In summers, we spend more time outside during the summer, ensuring your outdoor lights are working properly is essential. Stroll around your home and check for burnt-out bulbs or damaged fixtures. Replace faulty bulbs and clean the fixtures to ensure they shine bright all summer.

Proper outdoor lighting enhances safety and security and adds ambiance to outdoor gatherings during warm summer evenings.