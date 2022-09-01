Top 5 Most Popular Online Slots With High RTP

There are plenty of great online slots with high RTP. Some of the most popular slots have over 97 percent payout percentage. These include NetEnt’s Mega Joker, Playtech’s Ocean Princess, and Jokerizer. Read on to learn more about these games.

NetEnt Mega Joker

RTP is the expected percentage of payout on a Judi slot gacor. It varies according to the size of the bet and the active mode. This can affect your chances of winning. For example, with a single coin stake, your RTP is 76.9%, while if you play at ten coin stakes, your RTP is 98.9%. The percentage of payoff also depends on the probability of hitting a pay combination.

Mega Joker is a classic video slot from NetEnt that has a high RTP. You will be able to win big by lining up matching symbols on the reels. Besides, the game features a high RTP because of the volatile bonus game.

Playtech’s Ocean Princess

If you’re looking for a Judi slot online that has high RTP and an enjoyable interface, the Ocean Princess slot is a great option. Its bright, simple interface features a portrait of the main heroine and many colorful sea creatures.

The reels have different colors and have anchors and sea horses emblazoned across them. The slot allows you to bet from 0.01 to 5 coins and is available at Playtech casinos.

This 5-reel, the 3-row slot offers a high RTP of 94.9% and is an excellent choice for players who prefer modern slots. Players will appreciate the fact that the game uses a diverse selection of symbols, including a jeweled crown that awards the jackpot.

This symbol can also substitute for other symbols, resulting in more winning combinations. Players can also enjoy the multi-spin option on this online slot.

Bloodsuckers

If you’re looking for popular online slots with high RTP, then you’ve come to the right place. This list includes games that have high payout rates but are also fun and entertaining. Bloodsuckers is one such slot with a high RTP. This game is available at BetMGM Casino and has five reels and twenty-five pay lines.

Another popular online slot with high RTP is Mega Joker, which is easy to play but offers plenty of opportunities for big wins. It also has an impressive 98% RTP. Blood Suckers is another gothic-themed slot with a high RTP.

1429 Uncharted Seas

Thunderkick’s 1429 Uncharted Seas slot machine is one of the best online slots around today. This game offers a high RTP and impressive graphics. The gameplay is exciting and the slot has a unique theme. It also uses HTML5 technology to ensure it is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobile devices.

The game features an old nautical map as its theme. The game consists of five reels and three rows, and twenty-five fixed pay lines. It includes a wild symbol, which can expand to cover an entire reel when it is part of a winning combination. Three to five of these symbols will activate a bonus feature, which is worth 10 to 50 free spins.

Money Train

Money Train slot game was developed by Relax Gaming and released in 2019. Players love this game because of its great graphics and gameplay. It is offered by many top-licensed online casinos. The game has a reputation for being trustworthy, safe, and entertaining.

The RTP is a useful metric for determining a slot’s overall payback. This statistic helps players decide which games to play. The higher the RTP, the better. Slot machines with a high return-to-player percentage are better for serious players than those with a lower payout percentage.