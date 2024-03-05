The Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Grade A Exam

Are you aspiring to work in the banking sector and looking for a prestigious job opportunity? If so, then the NABARD Grade A exam might be the perfect fit for you. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducts this exam to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Manager in various disciplines. In this article, we will explore the eligibility criteria for the NABARD Grade A exam and provide you with valuable insights to help you prepare for this competitive examination.

What is NABARD?

NABARD is an apex development bank in India that focuses on providing financial and developmental support to the agriculture and rural sectors. It plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural prosperity. NABARD offers various job opportunities for individuals who are passionate about contributing to the growth and development of rural India.

Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Grade A Exam

Before applying for the NABARD Grade A exam, it is essential to understand the eligibility criteria set by the organization. The eligibility criteria include educational qualifications, age limit, and nationality requirements. Let’s delve into each of these criteria in detail:

Educational Qualifications

To be eligible for the NABARD Grade A exam, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution. The specific educational qualifications required for each discipline are as follows:

General: A bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Animal Husbandry/Dairy Technology/Fishery Science: A bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Sciences/Animal Husbandry/Dairy Technology/Fishery Science with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Chartered Accountant: A bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Economics/Agriculture Economics: A bachelor’s degree with Economics/Agriculture Economics as one of the subjects with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Environmental Engineering/Environmental Science: A bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/Environmental Science with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Finance: A bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade, along with MBA/PGDM in Finance from a recognized university or institution.

Food Processing/Food Technology: A bachelor’s degree in Food Processing/Food Technology with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Forestry: A bachelor’s degree in Forestry with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Land Development (Soil Science)/Agriculture: A bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/Land Development (Soil Science) with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Minor Irrigation (Water Resources): A bachelor’s degree in Hydrology/Applied Hydrology or Geology/Applied Geology with Hydrogeology/Irrigation/ Water Supply & Sanitation as one of the subjects with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Social Work: A bachelor’s degree in Social Work with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

Age Limit

The age limit for the NABARD Grade A exam varies depending on the category of the candidate. The age limit criteria are as follows:

General Category: The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age.

OBC Category: The candidate must be between 21 and 33 years of age.

SC/ST Category: The candidate must be between 21 and 35 years of age.

It is important to note that there are age relaxations for certain categories, such as ex-servicemen, PWD (Persons with Disabilities), and others, as per the government rules and regulations.

Nationality

To be eligible for the NABARD Grade A exam, a candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

FAQs

1. Can final year students apply for the NABARD Grade A exam?

No, only candidates who have completed their bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply for the NABARD Grade A exam.

No, the educational qualification criteria are the same for all candidates, irrespective of their category.

3. Are there any restrictions on the number of attempts for the NABARD Grade A exam?

No, there are no restrictions on the number of attempts for the NABARD Grade A exam. Candidates can appear for the exam as many times as they want, provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Yes, candidates from any state in India can apply for the NABARD Grade A exam, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

5. Is there any reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the NABARD Grade A exam?

Yes, there is a reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the NABARD Grade A exam, as per the government rules and regulations.

Summary

The NABARD Grade A exam is a prestigious opportunity for individuals who aspire to work in the banking sector and contribute to the development of rural India. To be eligible for this exam, candidates must fulfill the educational qualification, age limit, and nationality criteria set by NABARD. It is important to thoroughly understand these eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. By meeting the eligibility requirements and preparing diligently, you can increase your chances of success in the NABARD Grade A exam and secure a rewarding career in the banking sector.