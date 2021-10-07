Want To Score 90% In Cbse Class 7 English? Read These Tips

Contrary to popular belief, students can score above 90% in CBSE Class 7 English. However, it is not a very simple task. Even if students are good in English, if they fail to address the subtle nuances in the language, they might just fall short of the 90% mark. For younger students, it is advisable to lay down a strong foundation based on the grammar of the language so they can build on it and become more proficient in the language.

For scoring good marks, especially above 90%, an all-around approach is required. It is always advisable to start early so that you will be under less pressure and address all the areas in detail, instead of just hurriedly going through them in brief. Time management is also of utmost importance and a crucial aspect of preparation. It is better to make a timetable and even better if you adhere to it! Compared to others, English is an easier language to learn. At the basic level, it is comparatively easier to attain a good proficiency if few things are kept in mind. The environment in which you learn and practice English is also quite crucial and influential.

In this article, we will discuss multiple aspects of preparation that will come in handy when you will be preparing for your CBSE Class 7 English exam. These tips include –

1. Say no to MUGGING!

You must read the literature properly. You mustn’t just memorize or mug up the solutions. Rather, try to understand and grasp what the writer or the poet wants to say through their work. Try to imagine the story or the content and the sequence of events. Try to imagine it in your own way. This way, you will be able to remember the sequences and also be able to feel their work. Whatever the question might be, you will be able to give a plausible answer to it.

2. Love your GRAMMAR!

For grammar, read the rules and exceptions properly. The only way to improve is by applying them and practising them. This practice mustn’t only be in written format. You must practice even while speaking. Speaking and writing proficiencies are related to each other and are intermingled. Improving one would improve the other as well. Try using these grammatical rules in your day to day speech as well.

3. Improve your English and GK at the same time

To improve your writing skills, you must have a sound knowledge of English grammar as well as the difference between spoken English and written English. Try reading books and magazines to increase your vocabulary. However, the most important habit is the habit of reading newspapers. Not only would you be aware of the happenings of the world around you but you will also get a very good idea about how to write and this will, in turn, enhance your writing skills. English proficiency in writing is the key to acing the exams.

4. LETTERS and stuff!

The writing section is one of the most scoring sections in the English paper. Different types of letters and paragraphs can be asked in the exam. Be very wary about the format as it is the first thing that the examiner evaluates for any writing question. Practice the different types of letter formats and other topics such as paragraph writing. In the case of letter writing or paragraph writing, make sure that the content is well structured. The introduction part should be a direct buildup to the answer to the problem statement. Do not use filler sentences just to increase the content. Similarly, the conclusion must end on a firm note and not with a vague ending. The same applies to paragraph writing as well.

5. Read the passage below

Comprehension passages can be tricky. These passages are a great opportunity to score marks, but at the same time, students might lose marks in these questions sometimes. You must aim to do well in comprehension as you have the freedom to search for the answer within the passage itself. Read them very carefully and think about what each line of the passage means. Do not simply copy from the passage.

6. Literature

For the literature part, prepare your chapters well by dissecting different contents of the literature and by making your own questions based on them. Think about what questions could be asked from that particular part. Highlight the important characters or the theme and prepare elaborate descriptions of them separately. Target each section of the poem or story, even if it seems trivial.

7. Speak and learn

Practice speaking in English at home or in class. Speak with your peers and also read other books – fiction, non-fiction, biographies or based on real events. This will help you add subtle nuances that will automatically improve the quality of your answers.

8. Practice

Try to download or get previous year papers or sample papers and practice them to get acquainted with the format as well as the types of questions that could be set. This will improve your proficiency and give you an idea about the test as well.

9. Don’t skip!

Never skip any chapter for any reason. Each chapter carries its own importance and weightage, so practice each one with utmost dedication.

10. Time management

Manage your time well – both while studying and in the examination hall. It is often seen that students fail to complete the paper in time. This happens when you do not manage your time well. Choose the sequence in which you will solve the paper during the reading time allotted before the test. Do not waste time adding unnecessary content to answers that do not carry more marks. Be brief and straightforward in those questions. Filling answers with unnecessary content won’t fetch you more marks. Hence, this method is futile.

11. Good handwriting HELPS!

Make sure that you write your answers in good handwriting and your answer book looks tidy. Bad handwriting and an untidy answer book can leave a bad impression on the examiner.

Reinforce your practice with these tips and carry a huge arsenal of knowledge and maturity to the examination hall. Best of Luck!