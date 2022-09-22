The ultimate guide for promoting a business conference

Are you given the task of promoting a business conference at your firm? If so, you must be under a ton of pressure to make sure it goes seamlessly. Here is a complete guide on how to market your business conference.

Business conferences are essential for promoting your enterprise, developing new connections in your industry, and identifying trends for continued growth for your business. However, organizing a business conference is no walk in the park. You must be mindful of various things, such as expecting how many guests will show up and arranging seats and food for them. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you must organize and promote your business conference.

Start promoting early

The first and foremost thing to keep in mind is to promote as early as possible. Even if you are yet to make all the logistical arrangements, you must begin letting people know that your business conference is coming up. There are several ways you can do this.

One way is to promote your business conference through posters. Craft dynamic and catchy conference posters and put them up outside office and commercial buildings and other high-traffic areas where you think people in your industry reside or commute regularly.

Another way is to post your flyers on digital places and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Instead of hiring a graphic designer to design a poster, I highly suggest you save your dollars and use PosterMyWall’s online poster maker to craft high-quality and dynamic flyers in a jiff!

Plan every aspect of the business conference

Besides planning the logistics of your business conference, you must pay meticulous attention to the structure of the conference. What will you say in the introduction? What’s the entire timeline going to be like? How long will it be? When exactly will you announce the speakers?

The speakers you choose must be experts in their field. For instance, you could request a sales manager from a multinational company to speak about the novel ways small businesses can increase their sales. Talk to your speakers beforehand and ask them about their presentations. This will help you get an idea of how long their presentation will be and whether it will add any value to the audience or not.

For instance, if you’re hosting a business conference on effectively managing cashflows in a construction company, inviting a sales manager from a big retail store isn’t going to help your cause because their expertise is in a completely unrelated field.

Segment your audience

Similar to developing buyer personas to segment your target market, you must identify audience personas for your conference. Who are you targeting exactly? Customer service reps? Marketing executives? Thought leaders? A clear target audience is critical to accurately planning your business conference and making it relevant to your audience personas.

But how do you tightly focus your conference on a single niche? The best way to do that is to identify the common denominators of all audience personas and their standout features that make them distinct from each other. For example, if your conference is about effective financial leadership, you’re targeting CFOs, financial managers, finance controllers, cashflow managers, and accountants. Each profession is linked to financial management but has varying duties and levels of responsibility. So, make sure your conference entertains all personas!

Don’t forget your existing customers!

Marketing your brand to existing customers should be your foremost priority. These people are the ones who keep your show going and, hopefully, keep doing so. However, a one-sided company-customer relationship is bound to fail. Therefore, you must provide ample incentives for your existing customers, so they stay under your brand’s umbrella.

You can do this in several ways. One of the best methods is to offer early-bird discounts on registration. Existing customers are more likely to sign up with you and thus, avail your discounts. Similarly, you can give them early access to book hotel reservations at a discounted price and VIP access so they can attend your conference.

Harness the power of social media

Never underestimate the potential of social media marketing. It has become the bread and butter of today’s marketing, as the world has swiftly moved away from traditional advertising channels since the dawn of the internet. However, social media marketing is tricky. You first need to identify which platforms you should promote your conference on.

If you’re a luxury clothing brand, Instagram would be the best place because the platform is all about visuals, glamour, and fashion. If you’re a recruiter, advertise on LinkedIn because that’s where you’ll find the most employers and employees who want to use your services. You get the gist — you need to be on those social media platforms where your target audience is at.

Next, you need to post valuable content consistently. But don’t write walls of words to bore people. Social media isn’t a place for long texts (save that for your website blog). Instead, share the links to your blog articles, YouTube channel videos, and other informative content your audience might be interested in. Slowly but surely, you’ll start building organic traction. If you want to accelerate results, you can also run paid ads that show up on the screens of targeted consumers who are most likely to convert to your customers.

A final piece of advice

While we have seen the above strategies work like a charm for a plethora of businesses we’ve worked with first-hand, it’s essential to understand that there’s no universal formula for success for every business conference. That’s because every company has a different target audience, even if it belongs to the same industry.

Therefore, you must try various promotional strategies to understand what works for you. For example, having the right SEO strategy for your business can accelerate its growth multiple folds in a matter of weeks. Similarly, if your product would sell well with a successful email marketing campaign, focus your efforts in that domain. The bottom line is to experiment with various strategies and track the results of each!