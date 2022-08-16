The ABCs of creating and promoting your brand

Marketing is all about building your brand name but doing that isn’t easy. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to build a brand and make it the go-to place for consumers. In this blog, you’ll learn how to create and promote your brand to ramp up sales.

A brand is a consumer’s perception of your company. What comes to mind when you think of Apple? A premium smartphone maker, luxury, social status, perfection, or something of that sort. But how did Apple shape the consumer perception of its products and brand? For starters, it ensured its products were truly the best in the market. And secondly, it marketed its products in a way that depicts they’re truly for the best of the best.

Building a solid brand identity is a multi-pronged effort lasting over many years. But you’ll get faster results if you have a solid foundation to build your marketing strategy. This blog is divided into two sections. The first part discusses creating a brand for your company, and the second discusses strategies to promote your brand.

Fundamentals of creating a brand

Creating a brand involves several components. Before promoting your brand, you need to have one. You must be mindful of whether your marketing materials exude the right vibe and whether your brand identity aligns with your target audience.

Polish your marketing collateral

Everything about your company should be aligned with the concept of the brand identity you want to have. For instance, if you are a real estate company that caters to wealthy owners, your company logo, business cards, posters and flyers, and website should all make it seem that.

Marketing material promoting your band should be well-polished, shiny, minimalistic, yet elegant. If you’re unsure where to start, you can craft your own designs by customizing promotional band templates via an online graphic design tool like PosterMyWall in a few clicks. Similarly, your website should have the same effect. You get the gist — you should align all your marketing channels and collateral to a single brand identity. If it’s scattered, it’ll leave your customers confused!

It all boils down to customer service

One of the main reasons why Amazon became the company it is today is its exceptional customer service. It provides fast deliveries and a consumer-friendly refund policy, which makes online shopping a breeze for all users. Therefore, the level of customer service you provide determines how consumers perceive you as a brand.

Many businesses make the mistake of thinking that the customer journey ends after making a sale. They don’t understand that after-sales service is key to making a customer a repeat customer. Even a simple call to check in on a customer, whether their experience was good or not, can make a huge difference. It makes the consumer feel valued, and they’ll come to your door again instead of a competitor who didn’t call them back.

Top ways you can promote your brand

Once you’ve built a brand identity, people start to know what you’re all about. They start understanding your products’ USPs and what makes you different from the competition. But that’s not the end of the story — you need to sustain that momentum and expand it. This is where brand promotion comes into play. Here are some tried-and-tested ways to do that.

Make your website appealing to visitors

Your website is the first place a potential customer would visit to gauge your services before making a purchase decision, so make your first impression count. Besides your website reflecting your brand identity, it should look appealing. You can add interactive social media graphics like posters of limited-time discounts or a group photo of your staff under the “Our Expertise” section.

Join the right social media platforms

Like it or not, social media is the most powerful marketing tool you have at your disposal. It’s cost-effective, has an expansive outreach, and lets you target to the portion of the audience that’s most likely to convert into your customers. But before you jump on the bandwagon, you need to join the right social media platforms.

If you’re a headhunter or a recruitment company, LinkedIn is your go-to place because it’s dedicated to professionals and companies. If you’re a luxury apparel brand, Instagram is your best bet because it’s all about fashion and visuals. The bottom line is you should join platforms where you know your target audience is hanging out.

Create valuable content

Once you have all your social media channels set up, it’s time to start producing valuable content for your audience. Content is king when it comes to digital marketing — it’s what convinces people to make their purchase decisions. The key thing to note here is valuable content, not just fluff that adds zero value to your potential customers.

For instance, if you’re a small plumbing services provider, you could write an article on your website blog about fixing a leaking sink pipe or a DIY guide on repairing a leaking ceiling. Such content adds value for the reader and indirectly puts you in their good books. Don’t be too oversales-y; otherwise, you’ll put them off.

SEO is the name of the game

This is perhaps the most important thing to grow your business and build your brand. SEO (search engine optimization) is a set of best practices that help your website, and social media channels appear higher in Google’s search results. The higher your website appears, the more traffic you’ll get and the more people will buy from you.

Keep in mind that SEO isn’t a one-time thing. You need to be atop Google’s algorithms constantly. Search for the most-searched keywords and incorporate them in your YouTube video titles, blog headings and text, and social media posts and captions. This will make them pop up on Google’s first page of results.

A final piece of advice

The strategies mentioned above are some fundamentals to get you started, but don’t take them as a one-size-fits-all solution to building your brand identity. They’re just there to provide an elementary framework and direction to your brand-building efforts. Every business is different with a unique target audience, so not everything works with everyone. So, you’ll need to tailor strategies according to your company and audience to see which ones work for you.