How to map a customer experience by using inspection software

Every restaurant business designs its floor by following a customer’s footprints. The floor design will decide how a customer will set foot in and check in for services. It will also decide how a customer will pursue the dine-in and takeout services in a restaurant.

There are multiple parameters that decide what a customer will experience throughout his buying journey. It all starts from the entrance where a business makes its first impression. We can now clearly understand how it is important to map a customer’s journey across the business point.

Mapping customer experience made easy

Mapping customer experience becomes a crucial point when it comes to the generation of brand image and value. In addition to making the food and beverage services better, there are certain factors that need to be addressed. This is where an inspection form can be utilized.

A SaaS-based platform is chosen to generate a form. This form contains a restaurant inspection list where all the required parameters are added. This form is then electronically distributed to the inspection officials visiting the restaurant locations. Here is a glimpse of the factors that an inspection official will check.

1. Parking facilities and drive-through features

2. Takeout convenience

3. Dine-in facilities

4. Food quality

5. Onboard staff behavior

6. Turnaround time for orders (dine-in and takeout)

7. Floor plan for ease of movement

8. Food safety

9. Sanitary and hygiene, etc

A restaurant brand often focuses on specific factors to make the customer experience audit more productive. It also enables the officials appointed to visit the business points to check all the factors on the list and give significant inputs.

Covering customer touchpoints

The experience of a customer in a restaurant entirely depends on where he has stepped and what kind of services he availed of. To map his journey, only those parameters are chosen that cover the specific touch points.

It is then a checklist is formulated based on the journey to be mapped. For instance, a customer willing to seek takeout services will use the drive-through. Proper signage, takeout counters, taking orders, delivering restaurant benefits, staff behavior, generating goodwill, etc will also be considered.

This checklist is then included in an inspection form digitally by using the templates available in the SaaS-based platform. The officials input their experience in the restaurant locations to generate real-time data.

Based on that data, reports are automatically generated by the software platform. These reports are then used by the restaurant operations management to design actionable insights. The experience of the inspection officials will help design the map of a customer’s journey for takeout services offered by the restaurant.

How will this map help?

The proper inspection will offer a bird-eye unbiased visualization of what a customer experiences in the restaurant location. Such experience will be used to point out the sections lagging. New standard operating procedures are generated to make services better and implemented across the locations. This is how inspection software can be used to map customer experience for restaurants.