How fast food affects men’s body

One of the major determinants of today’s generation is fast food. Food determines a whole lot of processes in your body, from physicality to mental space. To understand this, you need not be a scientist or a medical expert with MBBS, all you need to do is to apply common sense and be a little more observant of your actions. The day when you eat nutritious items such as green leafy vegetables or fruits you feel livelier and more energetic. And days when you eat heavy meals like red meat, high cholesterol items or excessive sugar items the condition of the gut and mind is different.

Even if you ask the doctor about the kind of food we must eat, he/she would tell you to avoid fast food as much as possible. Fast food fulfils the need of providing food in real quick time because people have no time to eat food peacefully nowadays due to competitive working environments. They may be tasty also but their harmful effects are such that no organ is left undamaged. From being overweight, becoming diabetic, poor personal life to various health issues, taking fast foods can cause anything. In this article, we shall talk about how fast food affects men's bodies.



High blood pressure

You may have observed that fast food items are more mouth watery than our usual home-cooked food. One reason is that they put lots of spices and the second is that fast food is sodium-rich. And eating lots of sodium increases blood pressure to significant levels, reaching harmful levels. High blood pressure makes the man get easily angry and is usually frustrated and develops an irritative behaviour hence, not liked by man people. High blood pressure for long durations has a negative effect on the pulmonary artery and the heart muscles i.e., increasing the risk of heart attacks. A man with usually high blood pressure is expected to be dissatisfied in his personal life because of poor sex life. So, don’t ignore high blood pressure as it affects every aspect of your health.

Damages gut

Fast foods are terrible for the gut, as they cannot be broken down easily into simpler forms like green vegetables and fruits. This is why you would have observed that men that consume more fast foods are the ones that complain about constipation, indigestion, poor bowels and gut-related issues. In extreme cases, men develop inflammatory bowel where the surface of the gut gets inflamed and develops ulcers. In some cases, these ulcers cause immense pain while eating or drinking and can get burst. This situation leads to bleeding bowels, excessive pain in the gut, fatigue, weakness, and sudden loss of weight.

The gut is also referred to as the second brain, hence, any malfunction in the gut directly affects the mind. When you have gut-related issues you cannot concentrate and focus on work or study. Its thought keeps your mind confused hence it is necessary to be chosen while eating food that does not put much stress on the gut.

Acne and pimples on the face

Don’t think that fast food will only affect you internally such as power bowel, stress, anxiety your mood but it also affects your outward appearance. In this world outward appearance is given more importance than inner. Hence, damage to facial beauty is a big thing and is considered an attack on a man’s personality. Eating fast foods regularly or frequently has been found to be the reason for pimples and acne on your face. You may be trying hundreds of creams, facewash and whatnot but find no great improvements because the real reason is the food you eat.

Changing the choice of food will automatically restore the original glow that radiated your personality. The creams you use are filled with harmful chemicals that have terrible side effects leading to even bigger skin problems.

Makes man vulnerable to heart problems

The heart is undoubtedly one of the most vulnerable organs of the human body. Any slight injury or malfunction of the heart can put your life at risk. This is why cardiologist has another level of respect among general physicians. The heart never stops even for a second in our entire lifetime. When the heart stops, we also stop and die at the same time. Hence, special care must be taken for the health of the heart, but we rarely do. By munching fast foods, we are damaging our own hearts and shortening our lifespan. Fast foods are rich in bad cholesterol that stick on the walls of the heart and block the mouth of the pulmonary artery that carries oxygenated blood from the heart to different organs.

Thus, the heart has to pump faster for an adequate amount of blood to reach different organs because cholesterol has blocked the mouth of the artery. This increases the risk of cardiac issues and for the same reason, heart attacks are more common in people with high cholesterol levels.

Low bone strength

Now, let’s move to the next part where we discuss the effect of fast food on bone strength. There is a limit for everything on the planet, the bones and muscles of the legs carry the entire weight of the body. Eating fast food makes us obese due to accumulated fat content. Thus, the bones of the legs have to carry much greater weight. Initially, people don’t realize this and they keep eating fast food. Then comes a situation where fat content is way beyond normal and the bones cannot take much pressure. Hence, the bones then become vulnerable to fractures and even a minor pressure on the bones makes them break. Such men regularly complain about joint pain and develop arthritis at an early age.

Conclusion

The list of organs that get affected by fast food is unlimited. But we have given some of them are usually more affected and whose symptoms are readily felt by men. From now become conscious about the food you eat.