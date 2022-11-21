How Do Companies Deal With Data-Related Roadblocks?

Data processing, storage, and backup are problems that have existed ever since we learned how to buy and sell things. With making a business profitable comes the understanding of data and how to analyze them to your advantage. This may seem small or insignificant, but data analysis is incredibly complex. Multiple factors are being studied, correlated, and calculated for the most efficient way to handle a business are all data that needs to be dealt with. How do we do this in the current times, when everything has become more complicated?

Technological outbursts such as smartphones, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence have made business way more complex than it used to be. Keeping a ledger for what you’ve sold and how much you’ve spent just won’t fly in this day and age. Questions like what is hybrid cloud, how to utilize artificial intelligence, and understanding new online platforms are what float under these businesses’ minds.

After having the capabilities to process, store, and backup data, there is a host of new problems that come to the table. With new innovations also come drawbacks and problems, and cloud services also have these caveats. For example, data storage done on an off-site premise means that there are risks that come with not being able to have hardware access to your data.

Although data is digital and almost all of it can be accessed with the internet, there are times when a hard drive with you is the better choice, where you could just plug it into your computer. With things like these are also different solutions. For the issue of security and performance, let’s take a look at one possible solution: the hybrid cloud.

What is a hybrid cloud?

A hybrid cloud is two or more different types of cloud services used together simultaneously. It’s a combination of a public cloud, the cloud service hosted off-premises and controlled by cloud service companies, and a private cloud, which is a cloud service that is hosted for a single owner with traffic only to the company availing. The idea is to get the best of both worlds and cover each other’s lapses.

What are the pros and cons of a hybrid cloud?

Let’s talk first about the advantages. The first advantage is that there is flexibility when it comes to application hosting for the management. Since you have two types of clouds, you can freely choose and decide which application goes to which cloud. This means that you could capitalize on the functions and strengths of a specific cloud without necessarily having to buy the two types separately. Some applications may run better with a faster connection and lower latency, so you’d put it in a private cloud. Others may require a lot of storage for cold data (data that is not periodically accessed moved, or used), so a public cloud may be a better area to place them in.

Speaking of which, a hybrid cloud has better performance and latency where you need it as compared to either a public or a private cloud alone. Since you can delegate and move things between two clouds, there is less traffic for both. When traffic is at an all-time high on one cloud, you could simply relegate the task to the other cloud in order to make it work. Sometimes, there are cases where you have to make everything work at full capacity, and two types of clouds are just plain better than one.

A possible disadvantage of this type of system is that its difficult to implement. The fact that you’re a business company and that there is a lot of data to move means that transitioning to a hybrid cloud spells trouble or friction in the department. Employing a partly public type of cloud means that there is a level of visibility to the outside with your data, so you’d have to be very careful about what type of data you’ll be running on which parts of your cloud service. Although these are very real threats, the advantages of a hybrid cloud are just overwhelming and more compelling. The threats could also be easily neutralized and cared for so that you’d have the best return on investment for the cloud service.