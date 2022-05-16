Heard of Snorting and Bagging? That’s Inhalant Addiction!

If you are aware of the habits associated with substance abuse, terms like snorting, sniffing, huffing and bagging are common. These are primarily associated with inhalant addiction. Surprisingly, many inhalants are actually legal. They can be purchased by individuals of all ages. Primarily, inhalants create euphoric feelings by suppressing the central nervous system.

The effect of an inhalant addiction is quite similar to other depressants like barbiturates and alcohol. According to recent studies, inhalant addiction can cause psychological dependence due to its impact on the dopamine system. The best way to address such forms of addiction is to get in touch with an addiction recovery center. We look at the different types of inhalants for a better understanding.

Types of Solvents for Inhalation

Volatile Solvents: These are potentially dangerous and are available in liquid form, transforming into vapor at room temperature. These solvents can be found in innumerable household products like paint thinners, gasoline, paint thinner, glue, dry cleaning fluid, and even felt tip markers.

Aerosols: When abused, these are huffed in from aerosol cans. Some common forms include cooking oil spray, hair spray, deodorant, and fabric protector.

Gases: These are a range of substances in the household, medical and commercial categories. Some common variants include nitrous oxide, chloroform, butane lighters, refrigerator canisters, whipped cream dispensers, and even ether.

Nitrites: Nitrites create a distinctly different impact on the body, as compared to other inhalants. While others are consumed for their psychoactive effects, nitrites are preferred for enhancing sexual encounters. Common names for nitrites include liquid aroma, room odorizers, leather cleaners, and so on.

The Different Types of Abuse

Abusing inhalants can be extremely dangerous and the potential risks also depend on the type of abuse. Some of the common types include:

Direct inhalation of fumes right from the container is called snorting or sniffing. In some cases, the chemical is soaked inside a bag and the ensuing fumes are then inhaled. This method of abuse is called bagging. When the drug is directly sprayed on the mouth or nose, it is called spraying. This is likely to be the most common form of abuse. There is another intriguing method where the drug is put inside a balloon and inhaled through the mouth of the balloon. This method is called ballooning.

Your Texas drug rehab treatment center will always ask you about your inhalation method, as one of the primary questions when you approach them with your addiction problem. Knowing the specific terminologies for each method helps. It is always a good idea to come to terms with important facts concerning your drug abuse problem and know how to represent them objectively, before looking out for a “drug rehab near me”. How well your problem is addressed will indeed depend on how well you explain your plights and problems to the counselors on the other side.

When must one Seek Help?

Ideally, help should be sought the very moment an uncontrolled addiction is detected through behavioral changes. However, some of the symptoms to also look out for include loss of muscular control, slurring of speech, a feeling of abnormal and unexplained euphoria, intoxication, nausea, vomiting, loss of coordination, aggression without any apparent cause, stupor, impaired judgment, and virulent mood swings.