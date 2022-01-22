Difference between Watts and Amps

Amps Vs. Watts

When it comes to the power consumption of certain appliances and lighting fixtures, you will often hear the terms Watts and Amps. The difference is significant as amps refer to the power consumed, while watts is the total measurement. The voltage can affect the power output. The power draw in watts is the sum of the current in amps and voltage. A device that draws two amps from 12 volts is drawing 24 watts, while one that draws two amps from 24 volts is drawing 48 watts.

Instruments can measure both Amps and Watts. Amps can be measured easier because you need only to connect an ammeter to the circuit to measure flow. An ammeter must be connected in series to measure watts. It’s more complicated to measure watts because you have to measure both amps and volts. Then multiply these two values by 100 to get watts. You can find wattmeters on the market that simplify the process but still follow the exact same principles. If you don’t have a wattmeter and want to measure watts of a common appliance, you can simply measure the current in amps, then multiply it with 110V or 220V depending on your region’s standard voltage.

There is another difference between the two units: where they can be used. It is obvious that amps, the unit of current flow is only applicable to electricity. Watts, on the other hand, can be used to denote power in other forms of energy. One horsepower, for example, is roughly 746 watts. A 2 horsepower engine can be described as having 1492 Watts of power output.

Watts is a more complete unit of power. If the voltage is known (as in the case of electrical outlets), the power in Watts can be interpolated so long as the current is in amps.

Summary:

Amps are the unit for current flow and Watts are the unit for power. Amps are multiplied with voltage to equal Watts It is easier to measure amps than watts. Amps are only applicable to electricity, while Watts can be used to generate other forms of energy.

If you hire a licenced electrician at any stage, ask them any electrical questions you may have regarding the project they are working on or anything you are curious about.