Billy Joel’s Ten Timeless Songs

It’s been 25 years since Billy Joel has produced a new album. But he’s still one of the world’s most popular musicians, thanks to his amazing library of 12. After a few years, many of the piano man’s songs take on new meanings, bringing back many memories. All of these songs are still being performed regularly at his concerts. Living proof of his popularity even after 25 years of not recording any new songs is the people’s interest in getting their hands on some Billy Joel tickets .

10. Uptown Girl (1983)

With a lively, carefree feel, “Uptown Girl” is among Billy Joel’s most popular songs of all time. “Uptown Girl” features Joel’s uncharacteristically beautiful falsetto, a tribute to Frankie Valli. To this day, the breezy doo-wop melody transports the 80s song back through time, and it brings out the best in Joel’s musical talent even now.

9. Allentown (1982)

The Nylon Curtain, Joel’s 1982 album, is a master when it comes to the American working class and middle class. After World War II, the steel industry in Allentown, Pennsylvania, began to decline, and the city’s economy suffered as a result. Despite its antiquity, the idea that “it’s impossible to keep a decent man down” even in bad times remains timeless.

8. It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (1980)

But one thing is for certain: Billy Joel will remain one of rock’s most influential performers. When it comes to me, it’s still rock & roll. It’s been over 40 years since this song was released, and music continues to evolve in terms of genre, but this song will always be a fantastic example of what rock and roll are.

7. Goodnight Saigon (1982)

As the Vietnam War raged on, a number of songs were written about it. Billy Joel channeled the U.S. Marines for his contribution to the list, utilizing their experiences to represent the confusing terrain they experienced both overseas and at home in his contribution Listeners of all ages will be reminded of the toll the political instability placed on troops and how important it is to never forget their sacrifices, as “Goodnight Saigon.”

6. We Didn’t Start the Fire (1989)

Joel has admitted that this song is one of his poorest melodically when it comes to Storm Front. This is not to say that the rapid-fire lyrics of important international events spanning 40 years don’t make the listener stop and reflect on all that has shaped. Instead, this straightforward look at history touches on everything from the JFK assassination to Beatlemania to the Cold War. Even though “We Didn’t Start The Fire” is approaching its 30th anniversary, it might be updated to reflect the events that have occurred since, but for the time being, it serves as a genuine history lesson put to music that we can’t help but love.

5. Scenes from an Italian Restaurant (1977)

“Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” is the first of three songs from Billy Joel’s famous 1977 album The Stranger. Many life milestones, such as falling in and out of love, getting married, getting divorced, and reuniting with old acquaintances, are discussed throughout the seven-minute track.

4. Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (1977)

It’s Billy Joel’s ability to tell significant stories that millions of people can connect to that sets him apart as a songwriter. The song “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” exemplifies this talent the most since it describes the extent to which middle-class Americans would go in order. In addition, “Moving Out” reminds a generation that material goods are not the end-all and be-all of happiness.

3. Vienna (1977)

A vacation to the Austrian capital inspired Joel to write “Vienna.” Youthfulness and wisdom are both captured in his wistful lyrics, which convey youth’s enthusiasm to live life as well as the wisdom of their elders, who advise slowing down. After a few years, the song’s melancholy message grows more poignant, making it one of the Piano Man’s most varied and ageless songs.

2. New York State of Mind (1976)

From Frank Sinatra to Jay-Z, New York City has always been honored via music. There are many great songs about the Big Apple, but Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” is among the greatest. The Long Island native, who was living on the West Coast at the time and longing for home, easily expresses his love for the city and all the things that make it wonderful, even down to the New York Times and the Daily News. As long as Greyhound buses run mostly on the Hudson River line, it will continue to exist.

1. Piano Man (1973)

This song is a must-have on any list of Billy Joel’s greatest songs. The opening harmonica tune of “Piano Man,” released 45 years ago, still evokes sentiments of nostalgia and delight. Despite its simplicity, the song’s lyrical message is timeless, and the catchy chorus never fails to get a crowd singing along with We’re happy to hear you perform this song, Piano Man since it’s making us feel happy as well.