Best IVG Flavours to Vape

By Aryan Dev
Aryan Dev
Internet trailblazer. Travel ninja. Social media evangelist. Incurable explorer. Subtly charming organizer. Tv scholar. Alcohol geek. Certified creator.

IVG Premium E-Liquids is UK’s award-winning vape products manufacturer and retailer.  The company makes a wide variety of high-quality vape kits and premium e-liquids, nicotine salt e-liquids, vape pods and coils. So, if you want to get started on your vaping journey, you can count on IVG for the best products in the country!  

A lot of vapers have a tough time deciding when they have to choose a vape flavour. IVG offers more than ten different flavours, so it is easy to get confused but don’t worry; we tried them all, so you don’t have to! 

This blog post contains a list of the best vape liquid UK flavours from IVG. Read their descriptions below and find one that pertains best to your liking before making your purchase from IVG. 

Best IVG Flavours to Vape

Here are the six best-selling flavours to vape from IVG Premium E-Liquids:

1. Frozen Cherries

First up on our list is a cherry-flavoured vape flavour called Frozen Cherries. Made from plump, hand-picked red cherries and dashed with a cool blast of crushed ice, this flavour is perfect for you if you want a sweet and cool sensation in your mouth. 

The Frozen Cherries vape flavour is available in 3 different variants:

  • IVG Salt Frozen Cherries (Nicotine salt strengths available: 5mg, 10mg and 20 mg)
  • IVG 50/50 Frozen Cherries (Nicotine strengths available: 3mg, 6mg, 12mg and 18mg)
  • Portugal 2021 Frozen Cherries Limited Edition 

2. Forest Berries Ice

Next up, we have a berrylicious vape flavour called Forest Berries Ice. Made from a distinguished blend of natural dark blackberries, this flavour contains the right amount of hints of blackcurrants and red currants that brighten up the taste. This flavour also includes a fresh burst of red cherries if you want to try something similar to the very popular Frozen Cherries flavour.

The Forest Berries Ice vape flavour is available in 3 different variants:

  • IVG Salt Forest Berries Ice (Nicotine salt strengths available: 10mg and 20 mg)
  • IVG 50/50 Forest Berries Ice (Nicotine strengths available: 3mg, 6mg, 12mg and 18mg)
  • Italy 2021 Forest Berries Ice Limited Edition 

3. Tropical Ice Blast

Tropical Ice Blast is the most exotic vape flavour on this list. Made by fusing several iced and freshly squeezed tropical fruits, this flavour lets you savour the sweet and sour notes of kiwi and naturally luscious and scarlet watermelons. The flavour rounds off with delicate amounts of sour green apples, leaving a pleasant taste in your mouth. One of the best variants of vape liquid UK, this flavour is like sipping a cold blend of exotic fruit punch on a hot sunny day at the beach. 

The Tropical Ice Blast vape flavour is available in 3 different variants:

  • IVG Salt Tropical Ice Blast (Nicotine salt strengths available: 10mg and 20 mg)
  • IVG 50/50 Tropical Ice Blast (Nicotine strengths available: 3mg, 6mg, 12mg and 18mg)
  • Tropical Ice Blast Juicy Range

4. Summer Blaze

Made from Sicilian style cool lemonade and infused with mixed summer berries, IVG’s Summer Blaze vape flavour is a must-try! It includes an icy blend of the finest hand-picked strawberries, red and black raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants – the perfect way to kick off the summer season! 

The Summer Blaze vape flavour is available in 3 different variants:

  • IVG Salt Summer Blaze (Nicotine salt strengths available: 10mg and 20 mg)
  • IVG 50/50 Summer Blaze (Nicotine strengths available: 3mg, 6mg, 12mg and 18mg)
  • Belgium 2021 Summer Blaze Limited Edition 

5. Riberry Lemonade

On the fifth spot, we have another one of our favourite picks: the Riberry Lemonade vape flavour. This flavour has our heart because it is THE perfect blend of crushed wild berries and blackcurrants, paired with the tang of icy, refreshing lemonade. If you are looking for a highly satisfying taste, we suggest you grab this flavour before it runs out! 

The Riberry Lemonade vape flavour is available in 3 different variants:

  • IVG Salt Riberry Lemonade (Nicotine salt strengths available: 10mg and 20 mg)
  • IVG 50/50 Riberry Lemonade (Nicotine strengths available: 3mg, 6mg, 12mg and 18mg)
  • England 2021 Riberry Lemonade Limited Edition

6. Strawberry Watermelon 

Nothing beats the mouth-watering taste of freshly-picked strawberries and red watermelons like the Strawberry Watermelon vape flavour from IVG. It leaves a perfect burst of juiciness in your mouth and an after-taste that you will wish sticks around forever! 

The Strawberry Watermelon vape flavour is available in 3 different variants:

  • IVG Strawberry Watermelon (Nicotine salt strengths available: 10mg and 20 mg)
  • IVG 50/50 Strawberry Watermelon (Nicotine strengths available: 3mg, 6mg, 12mg and 18mg)
  • Spain 2021 Strawberry Watermelon Limited Edition

Get Started Today!

Are you excited to begin your vaping journey? We hope you’ve found your pick! Visit IVG Premium E-Liquid’s website today and place your order for the best vape liquid UK! With a variety of flavours to choose from, you can experiment for weeks before you find one that wins your heart. 

Author Bio

The content is written by the marketing team of I Vape Great, the home of the multi award winning international vape brand IVG made in the UK. We have a large range of luxury e-liquid flavours and stock the best vaping devices and kits so you can enjoy them. 

