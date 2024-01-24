London is a melting pot of diverse cultures, and its culinary scene reflects this rich tapestry. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, the city boasts a plethora of options, ranging from traditional dim sum parlors to modern fusion eateries. In this article, we will explore some of the best Chinese restaurants in London, highlighting their unique offerings and why they stand out in a crowded market.

1. Hutong

Hutong, located on the 33rd floor of The Shard, offers breathtaking views of the London skyline alongside its authentic Northern Chinese cuisine. The restaurant’s interior is inspired by the narrow streets of Beijing, with dark wood and red lanterns creating an intimate and elegant atmosphere.

One of Hutong’s standout dishes is the “Red Lantern,” a spicy soft-shell crab dish that perfectly balances heat and flavor. The restaurant also offers an extensive selection of dim sum, including their signature “Xiao Long Bao” soup dumplings, which burst with savory broth when bitten into.

2. Yauatcha

Yauatcha, located in the heart of Soho, is a Michelin-starred restaurant that combines traditional Chinese flavors with a modern twist. The restaurant’s sleek and contemporary design creates a stylish backdrop for its innovative dishes.

Yauatcha is renowned for its dim sum, which is made fresh daily by a team of skilled chefs. Their “Har Gau” dumplings, filled with succulent prawns, are a must-try. For those with a sweet tooth, Yauatcha’s patisserie counter offers an array of delectable desserts, including their famous macarons.

3. A. Wong

A. Wong, located in Victoria, is a culinary gem that showcases the diversity of Chinese cuisine. The restaurant’s menu takes diners on a journey through different regions of China, offering a unique and educational dining experience.

One of A. Wong’s standout dishes is the “Tea-Smoked Anise Duck,” which is cooked to perfection and served with a side of pancakes and plum sauce. The restaurant also offers a tasting menu that allows guests to sample a variety of dishes, each expertly crafted and bursting with flavor.

4. BaoziInn

BaoziInn, with locations in Soho and Chinatown, is a vibrant and bustling restaurant that specializes in street food-inspired dishes from Sichuan and Xinjiang provinces. The restaurant’s lively atmosphere and bold flavors make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

One of BaoziInn’s standout dishes is the “Spicy Mala Chicken,” which combines tender chicken with a fiery Sichuan peppercorn sauce. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of dumplings, including their signature “Baozi” steamed buns, which are filled with a variety of delicious fillings.

5. Kai Mayfair

Kai Mayfair, located in the affluent Mayfair neighborhood, is a high-end Chinese restaurant that offers a refined dining experience. The restaurant’s elegant decor and attentive service create a luxurious atmosphere that complements its exquisite cuisine.

Kai Mayfair is known for its innovative dishes that showcase the best of Cantonese and Szechuan flavors. Their “Crispy Aromatic Duck” is a crowd favorite, with succulent meat and crispy skin served with pancakes and hoisin sauce. The restaurant also offers an extensive wine list, curated to complement the flavors of their dishes.

Conclusion

London’s Chinese restaurant scene is a vibrant and diverse tapestry of flavors and experiences. From the breathtaking views at Hutong to the innovative dishes at Yauatcha, there is something to suit every palate. Whether you’re craving traditional dim sum or seeking a modern fusion experience, these five restaurants are sure to satisfy your cravings for authentic Chinese cuisine.

Q&A

1. Are these restaurants suitable for vegetarians?

Yes, all of the mentioned restaurants offer vegetarian options on their menus. Yauatcha, in particular, has an extensive selection of vegetarian dim sum dishes.

2. Do these restaurants cater to dietary restrictions?

Yes, these restaurants are known for their flexibility in catering to dietary restrictions. They are often able to accommodate requests for gluten-free, dairy-free, and other dietary preferences.

3. Are reservations required?

Reservations are highly recommended, especially for popular dining times. London’s Chinese restaurants tend to be busy, and making a reservation ensures you have a table waiting for you.

4. Are these restaurants family-friendly?

Yes, these restaurants are suitable for families. However, it’s worth noting that some may have a more formal atmosphere, so it’s best to check beforehand if you have young children.

5. Are these restaurants expensive?

While some of these restaurants fall into the higher price range, they offer exceptional quality and dining experiences. However, there are also more affordable options available in London’s Chinese restaurant scene.