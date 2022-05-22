3 One-Wheel Device Defects That Can Lead to Serious Injuries

One-wheel is a common device that has existed since 2015. It is a self-balancing skateboard that is motorized for swift movement. While the one-wheel device is exciting to use, it has been subject to various lawsuits due to accidents and injuries. Many users have sustained life-changing injuries due to a product defect or other mechanical problems.

Below, we look at how the one-wheel works and some of the common defects.

How It Works

The one-wheel device is a battery-powered, self-balancing device that lets you stand in a skateboard-like position propelled by one large wheel. This device is sometimes referred to as a hoverboard. Its system uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to help you steer and balance using your weight and positioning on the device. The one-wheel device can cruise to speeds of up to 20 mph or higher. Due to its high speeds, accidents arising from this device can be catastrophic. You might end up breaking your body parts or other life-threatening injuries. In that case, you have to file a onewheel lawsuit, especially if the accident was caused by product defects.

Common Defects that Result in a Onewheel Lawsuit

While enjoying your one-wheel device, you should watch out for these common defects that might result in a onewheel lawsuit. These defects are mainly caused by construction problems or improper posture on the device. As mentioned earlier, the one-wheel device operates depending on your posture. This means that any misalignment might cause accidents. Here are the three common defects.

1. The One-wheel Nosedive

This is the most common defect on a one-wheel device. It is where the device suddenly shuts down, leaving you slamming forward into the ground. If this defect occurs, you can violently be thrown from the one-wheel device and sustain injuries. It is advisable to file a onewheel lawsuit to get compensated after such an accident. This comes in handy especially if you have spent a fortune on your medication.

2. Pushback on the One-Wheel

The one-wheel devices come with a “pushback” design that suddenly cuts off the motor when descending or climbing hills, it reaches its limitations or nears battery depletion. While this feature is meant to be helpful, it can cause accidents if used in the wrong way. For instance, it might inhibit your inability to steer, balance, or remain upright and cause accidents. This defect is the most common cause of one-wheel accidents, with many victims compelled to sign a one-wheel lawsuit. Given its instant impact, the pushback feature causes severe accidents, most of them around the head and elbows. Filing a onewheel lawsuit after getting involved in such an accident will go a long way in helping you get compensated.

3. Loose Braking System

Even though one-wheel devices don’t have a manual braking system, they have a mechanism meant to help you brake or slow down. When this mechanism fails to work, you are likely to get into an accident. This is common, especially with those using the device in public spaces. When the braking mechanism fails, you could run into another road user hence sustaining serious injuries.

File a Onewheel Lawsuit After Being Involved in a Onewheel Accident

Even though one-wheel devices are reliable means of transport, they are prone to accidents. Numerous defects can result in one-wheel accidents, including a faulty braking system. In case you sustain injuries due to these defects, you need to file a lawsuit.