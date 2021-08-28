29 C
Usa River
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Tech

﻿The Cheapest Way To Earn Your Free Ticket To Cool Wifi Names.

By Ethan More
0
7
Wifi Names
unsplash

Ethan More
Hello , I am college Student and part time blogger . I think blogging and social media is good away to take Knowledge

We use Wifi technology in our daily life. It is present around the world. So, Wifi allows us to do local area networking of devices and provide internet access. It connects devices like computers, laptops, mobiles, and tablets to the internet. A wireless router helps to give access to the internet or a private computer network. Through this wireless technology, you will stay connected to the internet as long as you are in your network coverage area. Your wifi networks also have a Service Set Identifier (SSID). So, SSID is the title of your wifi. You can also give a name to your wifi network. People nowadays use cool wifi names as they are in the trend. Your wifi network comes with a default SSID. 

So you can later change the wifi name for security purposes. Through the SSID, you can also recognize your network. Before naming your wifi network, you have to take care of things. Make sure to use a different name that will make you stand out from the crowd. You should not include any private information in your wifi name. So if you are also looking for good Wifi names, you are at the correct place. We have created different lists for Wifi names. If you feel difficulty in picking a name for your network, you can use our Wifi names. Here you can find cool, geeky, humorous, and best wifi names. So keep reading for getting all the essential information about it: 

Cool Wifi Names

It is like a trend to use cool wifi names. People are now trying to come up with the coolest names for their wifi networks. It also catches the attention of the people instantly. If you cannot think of a cool name for your Wifi network, you can find plenty of them here. You can use or take inspiration from these names. 

franck CAX85x DdBk unsplash
franck CAX85x DdBk unsplash

These names are much catchy and attractive. You will surely like these name ideas for Wifi networks. Below you can check the list for the cool Wifi names:

  • Ping’s Landing
  • The Ping in the North
  • The Promised LAN
  • The Password Is 1234
  • Brave Little Router
  • Click Here for Viruses
  • Click Here for Wifi
  • Click Here To Brick Your Phone
  • Pay and use
  • No Wi-Fi For You
  • Hack if you can

Geeky Wifi Names 

We also have come up with a list of geeky Wifi names. You can also check this list to get more name ideas for your Wifi network. These names will surely create an impact on the people. These Wifi names are trending and much unique. So below, you can see the geeky Wifi names:

  • Hey! You senseless
  • Open sesame
  • Jesus is watching
  • Drop it Like a Hotspot
  • Dunder Mifflin
  • Enter the Dragon’s Network
  • This LAN Is My LAN
  • Get Off My LAN
  • InterTubes
  • IP a Lot

Humorous Wifi Names

If you are a person with humor, then this humorous Wifi names list is perfect for you. Here you can find your perfect funny name for your Wifi network. These names also make other people laugh. It also catches the attention of people quickly. Have a look at the humorous Wifi names below:

Wifi Names
unsplash
  • LAN Solo
  • Silence of the LANs
  • Lord of the Pings
  • Stop Freeloading
  • Nacho Wifi
  • Click and Die
  • Double Click to Connect
  • Wi-Fight the Feeling
  • IanTernet

Best Wifi Names

Every user looks for the best name for their Wifi network. So we have come up with a list of best Wifi names. You can also check this list to find your perfect wifi name. So below have a look at the best Wifi names:

  • God is here
  • Connect To Die
  • TradePizza4WiFi
  • Routerzilla
  • Dumbrouter
  • Digibeggars
  • Untrusted Network
  • Virus Detected! Do Not Join
  • Malware Repository
  • Access Denied
